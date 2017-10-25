Most babies, no matter how chic, are not mixing Chanel with their swaddling – but Lily-Rose Depp and her family-like relationship with Karl Lagerfeld is in a league of its own.

“My first memory of wearing Chanel was probably when I was still in diapers, going into my mom’s closet and picking out her Chanel heels and her dresses and stuff, even though I was swimming in them,” Depp said Tuesday evening, from the Pierre Hotel. Dressed in the brand, she was out to support Lagerfeld as he received the John B. Fairchild Honor at the WWD Honors event.

“I would put on all her Chanel stuff and carry around her bags and everything, so it was probably my first dress up memory as well,” Depp, whose mother is model Vanessa Paradis and father is actor Johnny Depp, continued. “I’ve known [Karl] since I was eight – he’s definitely somebody who has been in my life since I was little. I definitely have a lot of Chanel memories growing up.”

The earliest Chanel memory was, naturally, at the Paris atelier.

“I was at the atelier with my mom – she was having a fitting or something – and she went up to say hi and I was with her,” she said, before adding praise for the designer.

“I’m always blown away by all of it. Especially haute couture – I’m always just so amazed by it and the gowns are always incredible,” she said. “But all of it is a different aspect of the look. I love a bag, I love jewelry. Chanel clothing and haute couture can never let you down.”

And Lagerfeld? “The amount of stuff that he comes up with…the amount of creativity in his head, that he creates each year and has created over his entire life, the different ideas he has had,” she said of what makes him an inspiration. “He’s really somebody who has managed to evolve but never stray from this level of artistry and precision. But at the same thing he’s never done the same thing twice.”

More from the Eye:

Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and More Attend InStyle Awards 2017

Mariah Carey Welcomes ‘Hero’ Karl Lagerfeld to New York

‘Prince: A Private View’ Gives Glimpse Into Late Singer’s Life

New Book ‘Sneakers’ Explores the Hype Behind the Footwear Phenomenon