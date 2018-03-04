LOST LOVE: “Mikhail Baryshnikov once said that when a body moves, it’s a very revealing thing. If you dance for one minute, I can tell you who you are. The only thing that it tells about me is that I cannot dance,” rued Mytheresa.com president Michael Kliger during his toast at the dinner he cohosted with shoe designer Alexandre Birman at the Éléphant Paname arts and dance center in Paris, which saw a performance of Paris National Opera dancer Alexandra Cardinale and director-choreographer Julien Lestel.

But before the guests, who included Lottie Moss, Bianca Brandolini d’Adda, Devon Windsor, Caro Daur, Erica Pelosini and DJ Mimi Xu, could show what they were made of on the dance floor — “there will be bossa nova,” promised Birman — the talk naturally turned to dancing shoes.

The star of the evening was a tulle-bedecked version of Birman’s signature Clarita high-heeled sandal, but Moss was still thinking about the one who got away. “It’s my Cinderella moment. I had these Louboutins that I loved, and I lost one. But I can’t bring myself to throw the other one away,” said the model, who has recently launched her fashion line with PacSun.

Caro Daur, who was sporting the Clarita, is somewhat of a boot connoisseur. “The Saint Laurent plateau heels are the best for dancing, but I also love Gianvito Rossi boots, I live in my Givenchy ones….My favorite shoe right now is the Calvin Klein boot. I could go on and on,” she said.

“A lot of my friends are shoe designers, so my wedding was a bit like a Morrocan wedding, with seven shoes instead of dresses,” joked fellow collector Erica Pelosini, whose husband is shoe designer Louis Leeman. “I may have small feet but I have a big heart.”