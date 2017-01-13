Louis Vuitton feted the launch of its first-ever #MakeAPromise day in all of its stores worldwide, including special cocktail parties in key locations across North America such as New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Costa Mesa, Seattle, Manhasset, San Diego, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Boston, Montreal and Toronto. In those stores, digital influencers and UNICEF ambassadors helped to raise awareness and spread the word on the LV for UNICEF partnership, which was unveiled last year.

In Beverly Hills, Chriselle Lim, Dani Song and Kelly Wilson hosted a party at Vuitton’s Rodeo Drive flagship that drew Shaun Ross, Joe Zee, Susan Casden, Louise Roe, Jane Buckingham and a few hundred more.

“I have a two-year-old daughter and I am totally passionate about the UNICEF cause. It’s amazing that fashion can tie in with saving children in need,” said Lim, who earlier posted to her Instagram followers urging them to buy a locket necklace or bracelet (part of whose proceeds go to UNICEF).

“You could see how well thought out and planned this whole project was, watching the Europe event take place earlier and all the other cities in the same 24 hours.”

The Palos Verdes, Calif.-based Lim will be at the Paris couture shows, attending Valentino, Chanel and Dior.

Earlier, Leandra Medine, Patrick Janelle and Nell Diamond, a UNICEF NextGen chair, hosted the party at Vuitton’s Fifth Avenue store in New York, while Emily Weiss and Maria Duenas Jacobs held forth at Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship. In Miami, Melody Le, Jenny Lopez and Barbara Becker hosted, while in Dallas Tina Craig, Amber Venz, Moll and Charlie Anderson, and Sterling McDavid and Gloria Moncrief played host.