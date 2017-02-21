Trust Annabel’s to go out with a bang. Love Magazine and Burberry threw a rollicking party on Monday night, hosted by Love editor in chief Katie Grand and Kendall Jenner, that saw designers, models, actors and music stars enthusiastically embracing a wild end-of-an-era attitude in the legendary club’s elegant subterranean rooms. It was the last party to take place in the historic nightclub, which is the only one to have been visited by The Queen, before it closes shop and moves to its new home two doors down on Berkeley Square.

After the Burberry show, guests headed west to Annabel’s for the party, held in celebration of the “The Fan Issue” of the magazine for spring 2017, for which cohost Jenner photographed a 72-page editorial in the Mojave Desert, her second photography assignment for the title, featuring 25 emerging and established talents, all cast following a social media callout to readers to nominate themselves to be featured in the magazine.

The magazine flew them all to London for the party, where they were reunited with Jenner, who wore a cape from Burberry’s February 2017 collection that had been down the runway earlier in the evening. It was a hug-fest as they reconnected, with Jenner embracing everyone with gusto.

“During New York Fashion Week at the end of last year, Kendall and I came up with the plan to search for new cover stars, which had ended up being this crazy adventure for all of us,” Grand explained. “One of the cover stars, Destiny, now wants to move to London because she’s had such a great time here in the last couple of days. She lives in L.A., and Danny, who lives in Spain, wants to go to fashion college in London. It’s amazing to see the effect the project had on these young kids’ lives.”

Elsewhere, Ellie Goulding and boyfriend Dougie Poynter were sitting together as Marc Jacobs model Winnie Harlow and up-and-coming singer-songwriter Rita Ekwere, better known under her stage name of Ray BLK, danced nearby.

Nigerian-born and London-raised Ekwere was awarded the prestigious BBC Sound of 2017 Award last month, joining an alumni that includes Adele, Sam Smith, Haim, Keane and last year’s victor Jack Garratt. And she has big plans for her future.

“I’m aiming for global domination,” the R&B artist joked. “I want to continue building from where we started to explode this year, make an international career.”

Performances at this summer’s biggest music festivals will work to that end. She’s booked to perform at Glastonbury, Lovebox, Secret Garden Party and Bestival — all engagements that seasoned musicians would be envious of — and the 23-year-old is duly surprised at her early and exponential success. But then she did start young.

“Do you know what? I’m really surprised about how quickly I’ve got here and I feel incredibly blessed, but I kind of feel like I’ve been working toward it from when I was really young going,” she said. “I’ve been writing songs since I was seven. Really rubbish ones at that point, but still writing songs. I just loved singing so much and I was really into drama, so then my mum was taking me to auditions and weekend drama school when I was 13. I feel like that really helped build my confidence to be in front of the camera, so when I do music videos I don’t feel too awkward. And acting is still a secret passion inside; I feel it gets out a little bit in the music videos because it’s a bit of acting, isn’t it? But, yeah, I’d love to [act] at some point.”

Lottie Moss was loitering by the entrance, trying to get a 4G signal as she waited for her pal Sophia Richie to arrive. She said she had been nervous before walking in the Topshop Unique show the previous day (“I always do; all those people watching, it’s scary”), and had been catching up on episodes of “The OA” on Netflix in her spare time, and had a related tale of coincidence to tell.

“Ages ago, I met this guy at a bar and he was like, ‘I’m on this show,’ and I was like, ‘What show?’ and he said, ‘”The OA,”‘ and I was like, ‘Never heard of it’,” she said. “Then a little while ago, I was on a night out and a friend brought along this guy she had been going out with and it was so weird because it was him, and it turns out he is one of the main characters. I was like, ‘Get out!’ He was the same guy and I was like, ‘What?!’ Anyway, the show’s good, really good.”

Other guests at the thumping Veuve Clicquot and Belvedere vodka-fueled party included, Adwoa Aboah, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Christopher Bailey, Erin O’Connor, Gwendoline Christie and Giles Deacon, Helena Christensen, Lily Donaldson, Jonathan Saunders, Jourdan Dunn, Justine Skye, Rafferty Law and Kaya Scodelario.

Meanwhile, designer Erdem Moralioglu was playing host at a dinner party at the Old Selfridges Hotel to celebrate his opulent fall collection, which he’d unveiled in the same space earlier that day. Guests arrived to the shadowy, low-lit venue to sit at a long table adorned with beautiful, rose-toned flowers strewn along its candlelit center.

Among the crowd were actresses Rebecca Hall, Ellie Bamber and Susanne Wuest, along with Alexa Chung and a host of editors.

Wuest, who hails from Austria and is set to appear in the upcoming Gore Verbinski-directed film “A Cure for Wellness,” noted that she has a busy year coming up, with seven films set for release. “The one I’m looking forward to most is ‘Iceman,’” said Wuest, noting that the film will imagine the life and death of a 5,000-year-old mummy, Otzi, whose body was discovered in the Italian Alps in 1991.

Wuest, who will play Otzi’s wife, scrolled through images on her phone of her dressed in full cavewoman garb — a stark contrast to the romantic, floral-printed Erdem dress she wore to the dinner. Having taken in the designer’s show earlier that day she pronounced it “a fairytale…like a dream in a way.”