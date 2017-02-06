The Italian Trade Commission will host an event tonight in New York to celebrate the best expressions of Made in Italy.

The evening gala, to be held at Manhattan’s Spring Studios, will mark the end of the prestigious wine tasting event Vino 2017.

During the evening, guests won’t only have the chance to taste the products of 50 high-end Italian wine producers, but will also admire other creations.

In particular, special bottles of exclusive wines will be matched with popular design pieces, such as Flos’ Arco Lamp, the signature marble and steel lamp designed by Achille Castiglioni; the legendary Vanity Fair leather armchair by Poltrona Frau, as well as a Vespa 946 presented in a special red version aimed at supporting the fight against AIDS. Additional Italian companies, including Kartell, Pentole Agnelli and Frette, will also show one of their signature products at the event.

Brooklyn-based duo The Bumbys will offer a live performance. In particular, the artists will give guests appraisals of their personalities, which will be matched with a specific type of wine.