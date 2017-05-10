Kaia Gerber was the life of the party on Tuesday as Marc Jacobs toasted its Daisy fragrance in Los Angeles. The 15-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber stood tall above the crowd, which included several other models such as Amelia Gray Hamlin.

“I’m 5-foot-9 on a good day. These shoes probably make me 6-foot-4,” said Gerber. “I’m taller than most of the boys in my grade.” She was most pleased to be taller than her big brother Presley Gerber, 17. “Tonight I’m taller than my brother, so I can look down to him,” she said.

Presley Gerber came with his girlfriend, Cayley King, and they were followed by starlets Skai Jackson, Serayah McNeill, Joey King, Danielle Panabaker, Herizen Guardiola and more, who made their way into the midcentury aerie in Beverly Hills for edible flower-adorned treats and plenty of daisy-themed activations. (There was a coffee bar serving organic almond milk, but no open bar as most of the guests were under 21.) There were also two performances by synchronized swimming troupe the Aqualillies in the huge pool overlooking the city.

“It was so much fun shooting the campaign and having other young girls with me so we could kind of play around,” said Gerber. “My first perfume was Daisy so that’s why I was so excited to book the campaign. My mom always used to wear floral scents, that’s why Daisy resonates with me so well, because it reminds me of her.”

Of what she’s learned so far in her young modeling career, Gerber said, “I’m just learning how lucky I am. I don’t take anything for granted and I just feel like I’m so lucky to be able to do things like this.”

While Gerber had her first movie role in the film “Sister Cities” last year, she said she’s focused more on modeling and high school right now. “But I love acting and I don’t close any doors for myself. I’m not saying ‘no’ to anything,” she added.