Marc Jacobs and Katie Grand threw a raucous bash in Paris on Saturday night in celebration of the designer’s new range of foundation, called Shameless.

The fete commandeered all of Loulou, a restaurant in the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, and drew designers, models, makeup artists, editors and beauty influencers.

Among the guests were Miuccia Prada, Sidney Toledano, Ellen von Unwerth, Elie Top and Anna Cleveland.

Jacobs said next up for his beauty label is a glittery eye shadow that had a showing on his recent catwalk.

“We are working on the idea of some skin-care products — and not in a clinical sense. We are trying to find what skin care means to me and to us ­— and in the world of Marc Beauty,” he explained.

When asked if she had a shameless moment to share, Grand laughed. “I probably have too many to think of,” she said, adding: “My ex-boyfriend from when I was 15 is [sitting] there. He’s probably got some really good stories.”

Prada was in the City of Light to prepare for her Miu Miu show on Tuesday. A longstanding friend of Jacobs, she said: “I respect him so much.”

The dinner was followed by model Alewya Demmisse singing for the crowd. Then the after party kicked off.