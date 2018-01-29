“It’s still sinking in,” Margot Robbie said, when asked about her recent Oscar nomination. The “I, Tonya” star was walking the red carpet at the G’Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala on Saturday night, where received an honor from Australian entertainment community. Others in attendance included Ruby Rose, Amy Adams, Mel Gibson, Isla Fisher, Rose Byrne, Rebel Wilson, Luke Hemsworth, Rachel Griffiths, Callan McAuliffe, and Jason Clarke.

“It’s definitely one of the best weeks of my life,” Robbie said, adding that she learned the Oscars news following the film’s Australian premiere. “I was still up when we found out. It had already been a very surreal night with all my friends and family who’d just seen the movie. It already felt like it was the best night ever and then the nominations came through.” Robbie said that being Oscar-nominated was something she dreamed of as a little girl, “but would never, ever dare to presume it would happen, so it’s been very surreal.”

As for what’s next, Robbie shared, “There are a lot of projects I’m attached to outside of our [production] company and then a lot of projects within our company that I’ve been developing. Ones that I’ll star in, ones that I’ll produce.”

Former “Grease” co-stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John were also on hand to celebrate the 1978 musical’s 40th anniversary as well as to honor music producer John Farrar, who wrote the hit songs “You’re the One That I Want” and “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” both of which were performed during a live tribute.

“Can you believe it?” Travolta said, reflecting on the film’s 40 years. “It’s the movie that lasts forever.” He then hinted at a possible upcoming reunion. “We have big plans this year. I’m a couple of weeks away from [sharing the news], so stand by,” he said, adding, “I could cry when I think about it. You’re going to love it.

Meanwhile, Newton-John reminisced about being stitched into those iconic black pants from the film’s final scene. “It was the Seventies, but those pants were from the fifties,” she said, “So they were old already and the zipper was gone, so they stitched me in. And of course, as you can imagine, they had to unpick it and stitch me up again after lunchtime.” Newton-John said she still owns the pants, but that she’s “going to auction them off for my hospital this year.”

Colin Farrell presented a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award to the late Heath Ledger. The actor’s father Kim Ledger, was on hand to accept the award. Meanwhile, Bruna Papandrea, best known for producing “Gone Girl” and “Big Little Lies,” received the Outstanding Achievement in Film and Television Award, presented by her longtime friend Isla Fisher. “I’ve been to this as a guest many times, so this means a lot,” said Papandrea.

Meanwhile, Papandrea said she was just as excited as fans by the news that Meryl Streep is joining season two of “Big Little Lies.” “She’s a tremendous human being from what I can gather,” Papandrea said. “It’s such a great group of people. She’ll fit in great, obviously.”

Past honoree Byrne said the event is one she looks forward to each year. “It’s very laid back and it’s always a good laugh,” she said. “It’s a small community in Australia for the entertainment business, so it’s lovely to honor people. Margot is terrific in ‘I, Tonya.’ She’s a compelling actress. And Heath was a friend of mine,” Byrne reflected, noting that she and Ledger started their careers around the same time and that they starred in a film called “Two Hands” when they were teenagers.

Byrne just returned from the Sundance Film Festival after debuting her film “Juliet, Naked,” based on a Nick Hornby novel and costarring Ethan Hawke. “It’s a really sweet, romantic comedy, something,” she said.

Aussie celebrity chef Curtis Stone catered the affair, but still managed to make it a date night with his wife, actress Lindsay Price. “Every year, it’s the same,” laughed Price. “I meet him at the red carpet and he’s like, ‘You look amazing. Let’s go. Appetizers are on in five minutes.”