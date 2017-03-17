On the evening of March 16 at Saks Fifth Avenue, a well-heeled couple was trying to find their way to the retooled Dior boutique on the third floor, which was being unveiled with a splashy cocktail party involving augmented reality, a photo booth and new creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

“They should have specified on the invite that you had to use the elevator,” huffed the man as his date carefully walked down a stalled escalator in her kitten heels, long skirt hem in hand and mink slung over her arm.

The retailer had erected a wall blocking the view of VIP guests from casual shoppers, but those who found their way and made it past the velvet rope had an opportunity to schmooze with Grazia Chiuri and Dior chief executive officer Sidney Toledano — not to mention Dior campaign star Ruth Bell, a handful of fashion girls, and Saks president Marc Metrick. “It’s already a party,” remarked one guest after a Champagne flute slipped from a waiter’s tray and onto the ground of the shop-in-shop. It became less of a charming party moment as the third, fourth, fifth glass smashed to the ground, narrowly missing the Dior pant leg of a mannequin and the designer herself.

Nonetheless, Grazia Chiuri was in cheery spirits. Despite a delayed arrival in New York — thank you Winter Storm Stella — she had managed a visit to an outer borough earlier in the day.

“I was very happy, because this morning I went to Brooklyn — there’s a great exhibition in the Brooklyn Museum on Georgia O’Keeffe. It was beautiful,” she said.

Her visit to see work by the modernist painter fits into a recent narrative she’s been spinning with Dior. “I never imagined that something so personal could be so huge,” said the designer, who was wearing one of her “We Should All be Feminists” Ts for the evening’s festivities. “I spoke about feminists, because it’s something that is very close with myself and my personal story,” she continued. “I really like the idea of giving a point of view that speaks about women with other women. Dior is a feminine brand, but we need today to speak about women. We reflect all together.”

Nearby, Bell was eyeing the couch opposite Toledano. “I’m about to lay on one of those couches and have a little nap,” said Bell. The model had just flown in from London, landing hours earlier, and was flying back out the next morning. No rest for the weary. “No one will notice; if they notice they’ll think I’m a mannequin.”

On their way out of Saks to a downtown celebratory dinner at Indochine, guests passed an actual mannequin on the first floor dressed in the same outfit as Bell. Turns out her earlier comment held some merit.

“These shoes are like three sizes too big, so they have tissues in the ends,” Bell said, gesturing to the heeled sling-backs on her feet. “But I mean, you have to suffer for fashion.”