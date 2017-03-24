MIAMI — “Dior has gone through many changes, so it’s exciting when a new director arrives,” said Laure Hériard Dubreuil, the co-founder and chief executive officer of The Webster on Thursday evening. And for the Miami-based boutique, with that change came a new line to introduce to customers.

Two ethereal, intricately embellished gowns took center stage in The Webster’s lobby for the launch of Dior’s spring-summer 2017 ready-to-wear collection, the house’s first-ever under new artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri. Hériard Dubreuil welcomed clients and influencers to the boutique for a celebratory cocktail party.

“Maria Grazia is quite amazing because her ideas appeal to a very wide range of women; she twisted a bit the tradition but still maintained some classic, old school elements that are such an essential part of the brand,’’Hériard Dubreuil said. “I’m looking forward to introducing the new Dior woman to clients, because it takes a bit of time for them to get to know this new face of the brand.’’

Barbara Becker, a fashion designer and Hériard’s longtime friend, said the French-born luxury retailer created an energy around The Webster that makes the shopping experience more joyful.

“It’s a pleasurable experience, and when you take home the clothes, or shoes, or whatever you purchased here,” Becker said, as another group of guests were welcomed through the Art Deco doors of The Webster, “you still feel this embrace, this happy vibration.”

