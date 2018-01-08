“Oh my god, I love this song,” shouted Ali Larter as she and husband Hayes MacArthur rushed into Amazon’s post-Globes bash on Sunday night. Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” was playing as Mark Ronson manned the turntable and a full-on dance party was already under way.

Zoë Kravitz — who arrived with Jamie Chung, Eiza González and Ashley Madekwe — was at the center of the dance floor. She was having so much fun that she misplaced her clutch on the sofa and had several women hunting around for it until it was found. She then went to sit on the floor of the balcony for some fresh air.

The streaming video/movie studio/e-commerce giant’s party was definitely the late-night stop on the post-show circuit. Amazon chief executive officer — and world’s richest man — Jeff Bezos held court with Matt Damon, Halle Berry, Chris Hemsworth and one of the night’s big winners, Rachel Brosnahan of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Brosnahan was gracious and friendly to everyone who stopped to congratulate her, and called the night “crazy.” “It was such a surprise; it’s just wonderful. A lot of my literal blood, sweat and tears went into this show, so it’s been wonderful to see how people have responded to it and to be recognized for it. Sometimes you live in this bubble and you forget that anyone’s going to see the show but you, so it’s been a constant surprise.”

Golden Globe newbie Hong Chau called her first awards show “beyond fab” and when asked whether it lived up to her expectations, replied, “Almost!”

