NO HOLDS BARRED: French diamond brand Messika threw a lavish party with a guest list that topped 800 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the jewelry house’s Move design in the sprawling Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild.

Guests, including Natalia Vodianova, Vincent Cassel and Karin Viard were greeted by a troupe of female dancers in long peach frocks, each performing on her own pedestal, as an orchestra played.

Valérie Messika hugged her star guest, Gigi Hadid, the label’s new brand ambassador, before the two posed together for pictures on the carpet leading up to the entrance. The pair gave a speech to welcome guests, who had already spread throughout the rooms of the vast and ornate 19th-century building, snacking on lobster ceviche and sipping mojitos.

“My idea that I had to make the diamond moving — it’s already 10 years,” said Messika.

Hadid, who said she had glammed it up for the evening, was wearing an 18-karat white gold and diamond pavé choker, ring and ear cuff ensemble and a high-collared white dress by Brandon Maxwell.

“So now let’s have a party,” Messika said, calling out for French DJ Bob Sinclar to start the music.