MILAN — With the music festival season fast approaching, Gucci will open the doors of its new Milanese headquarters on Via Mecenate to the public on March 30 to host an electronic music event.

Called #C2CMLN, the happening is a satellite event of the 2017 Club to Club Festival, taking place in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 4.

Gucci will host #C2CMLN in its Gucci Hub’s 41,441-square-foot restored hangar, which in the past was used by the Caproni company to assemble its aircrafts.

The event’s lineup will include some of the most influential artists from the international electronic music scene. Among the personalities performing at #C2CMLN, Venezuelan music and singer Arca — who collaborated with Kanye West, Björk and FKA Twigs — will host a DJ set animated by visuals conceived by artist Jesse Kanda, who previously worked with a range of fashion houses, including Maison Margiela and Comme des Garçons. Berlin-based duo Amnesia Scanner, British talent Gaika and Toxe, who is one of most prominent figure of Stockholm’s emerging collective Satycore, will also perform at the event.

Gucci Hub covers 378,000 square feet and brings together the fashion house’s Milan offices, worldwide showrooms, fashion show venue — where Gucci hosted its latest men’s and women’s fall 2017 runway show in February — as well as graphics and photo studios in one location housing more than 250 employees.

In line with parent group Kering‘s environmental, ethical and social efforts, the new location is entirely sustainable. The buildings enjoy LEED gold certification and the project will result in average energy cost savings of 25 percent. A portion of total annual energy expenses is offset by energy from renewable sources generated on site using a photovoltaic solar system. More than 90 percent of the waste produced at the site during the construction process was recycled.