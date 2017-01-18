“Come on, get the Brits in here.”

It was just shy of 9 p.m. on a Tuesday, and a man was holding the elevator door open for the group making their way into the elevator bank at Top of the Standard. They’d come out to celebrate an Aussie, Karina Givargisoff, who was launching the first issue of her philanthropic fashion magazine Mission with a party. The event, which functioned as a fund-raiser for the nonprofit initiative, also served host to a Paddle 8 auction of artwork donated by artists such as Annie Leibovitz, Mary McCartney, Sophie Elgort, Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. Event cohost Milk the Queen of The Dairy Queens toted around a “pro-choice” emblazoned clutch designed by Michele Pred, which was among the items up for auction.

Givargisoff, a former stylist, launched Mission as a vehicle to highlight and give back to various causes. “I thought what do I do, what do I love? I love the creative process,” she described of settling on the magazine format, which also allows her to invite participation from the industry contacts she’s cultivated over the past 18 years, as well as give opportunities to young photographers and stylists. With the inauguration and Women’s March only days away, the theme of the first magazine — “Women of Empowerment” — has a particularly timely angle.

“Honestly, when the elections happened, I woke up on Wednesday feeling absolutely devastated, thinking, ‘I spent the past three years of my life not working, self-funding all of this, what for? Is it going to work, are going people going to get behind this?'” Givargisoff recalled. “And then come the afternoon, I thought, wait a minute. There’s a silver lining actually, because women’s empowerment is bloody needed more than ever,” she continued. “We need to take a stand.”

Mission’s second issue will focus on the environment.