John Hawkes, Zoe Lister-Jones, Natalie Morales, Mickey Sumner, and director Lucy Walker were among those who hit IFC Films & Sundance Selects’s Independent Spirit Awards after-party held at the 41 Ocean Club in Santa Monica, blocks away from where the ceremony took place.

“O.J.: Made in America” director Ezra Edelman and “Moonlight” filmmakers James Laxton and Adele Romanski swooped in proudly clutching their winged awards. Lister-Jones admittedly missed the show, but had other cause for celebration. “I just sold my directorial debut to IFC,” she explained. “I’m so excited. We premiered it in competition at Sundance. It’s going to be released in June.”

She also stars in the film, “Band Aid,” alongside comedians Adam Pally and Fred Armisen. “It is the story of a couple who can’t stop fighting, so they decide to turn all their fights into songs and start a band,” she said. “We played all of the music live, so it’s a musical of sorts, but it’s a relationship comedy. We actually worked with an all-female crew which was an amazing experience.”

“I was wearing a lot of hats,” she continued, explaining that she also wrote the film in addition to her acting and directing duties. “A lot of people ask me, ‘What was that like?’ I have to say it was really lovely and, surprisingly, not that overwhelming. There’s something about wearing all those hats that makes it more fulfilling than anything else. I think that energy is so nourishing artistically.”

While her film could very well wind up nominated at next year’s Spirit Awards, in the meantime, Lister-Jones was excited to learn that “Moonlight” took home the night’s top honor, Best Feature. “I loved ‘Moonlight’,” she said, before alluding to Sunday’s Oscars. “I hope it wins it all.”

