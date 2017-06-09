MILAN — Naomi Campbell and Francesco Scognamiglio will be among the special guests at the Life Ball on June 10 at Vienna City Hall.

The largest charity event in Europe dedicated to helping people afflicted with HIV or AIDS, the party will include a runway show by Scognamiglio, who will showcase a selection of his haute couture styles.

“As a women’s designer, I’m personally involved in the promotion of social responsibility principles,” said Scognamiglio. “I’ve always believed in the importance of this kind of initiative featuring a strong educational value and I’m happy to contribute to this event.”

While a range of models will walk the runway — including Cosima Auermann, Montana Cox, Riley Montana and Heidy de la Rosa — Campbell will be seated front row at the show wearing a Scognamiglio gown.

A charity concert at Vienna’s Burgtheater and a performance hosted at the Rathausplatz, the square facing the city hall, will open the event.

The Life Ball is returning after a one-year hiatus. In 2015, Charlize Theron, Sean Penn, Jean Paul Gaultier and Riccardo Tisci were among the main guests at the event.