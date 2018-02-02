“You blink, and it’s 20 years later.”

Narciso Rodriguez was mulling over the passage of time on Thursday evening at Barneys New York, where the retailer — along with friends such as Cindy Sherman, Jessica Seinfeld and Julianna Margulies — was toasting the 20th anniversary of the designer’s eponymous label.

“It always feels like it’s the first day on the job, and I’m still as excited about the creative process as ever,” Rodriguez added.

To mark the milestone, the designer also unveiled a nine-piece archival collection of dresses exclusive to Barneys, which are also being displayed in the store windows.

“Each collection is a different experience. There’s a different emotion in each one,” he said of tapping into past designs. “It’s always great and eye-opening to revisit past years and see where things evolved. Things that we’re doing today that started in 2002, and just changed, and they’ve become a part of the history in how we work. It’s always a fun pleasure to go into the archive.”

While the project required him to look back, the designer’s attention is very much on the present. He and husband Thomas Tolan became parents to twin boys in summer 2017.

“It’s certainly put life and time into perspective — I’m very focused, I need to get home to those kids. It’s important to spend as much time with them as possible, and I have an amazing team that I’m lucky enough I can delegate things to,” Rodriguez said of how fatherhood has affected his design approach. “It’s been the most beautiful experience of my life.”