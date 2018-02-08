Not even a Parisian snowstorm could prevent Natacha Ramsay-Levi from making her first appearance at a U.S. retailer since becoming creative director of Chloé. So Wednesday evening she arrived on the third floor of Saks Fifth Avenue for a cocktail party celebrating her collection.

“It was snowing a lot in Paris, and the plane was delayed five hours. So basically I just got out of the plane,” Ramsay-Levi said. She noted that she was indeed overwhelmed, but it was “nice to be overwhelmed.”

Her stay in New York is ever-so-brief; after the Saks event she will attend a dinner at the Webster for Chloé, and then is due back in Paris on Friday.

“I have to prepare the show. The show is nearly ready but I like to be focused,” she said. “And I like to have time to think about [it].”

Her stops in New York include friends and art. “Usually it’s first to see my friends who live here, and then to see a lot of exhibitions, I have to say. I try to see what I can but this time I think I can’t,” she said.

She was, however, anticipating the chance to see her designs on American women.

“It’s very emotional. I just popped in so I didn’t really have a chance to see it, but also to see all the girls who are dressed [in Chloé], then it becomes a reality. I think that is the most overwhelming in a good way. It’s the best I could expect. The reward of a collection is when you see it in the street,” she said. “Saks is a huge partner for Chloé historically and I think what’s amazing about Saks is that it’s so broad, and for me it’s very interesting to have this connection with American women.”

