“I’m not known for bringing good weather,” Alison Loehnis, president of Net-a-porter, confessed on Wednesday night. She was wearing a black gauzy Chloé dress.

As evidenced by the sundress-clad women fanning themselves and trying to tame frizzy hair, the first true warm night had fallen in New York, just in time for the online retailer’s party in a Greenwich Village townhouse to mark its latest exclusive capsule collection with Chloé.

Olivia Palermo, Hilary Rhoda, Clara McGregor, Danielle Snyder of Dannijo, and Casey Fremont mingled on the small patio space, where live music played throughout the night.

“I always kind of get the same things,” Rhoda said of her summer shopping list. “Everything is off the shoulder, I feel like. I just bought a bunch of shirts off the shoulder,” one of which she was testing out at the party.

“I’m doing a lot of Victorian lace and crochet dresses – and see-through everything,” Snyder said of her take on summer style this year.

“Very Greek inspired,” Palermo jumped in. “I always love a great strappy, barely-there sandal.”

“Ready for my vacation. I’m going to Majorca next week,” Snyder continued, noting hat her packing list includes “jean shorts, and lots of my jewelry.”

“We’ve had a really close relationship with Chloé for years – they were one of the earliest supporters of Net-a-Porter,” Loehnis said. “Around three to four years ago, we started talking about what could we do, because the business was great and our customers always respond really well to the Chloé collections. ‘What can we do to offer the customer something special that she couldn’t find anywhere else?’ And so we kicked off a program of capsule collections. For us, [it was] doing something for summer, that really evokes the spirit of the season. We thought, well actually where is this Chloé woman? She spends her summers in Ibiza and it really evokes the both feminine but also bohemian roots of the brand.”

Loehnis expects the relationship to continue as the brand transitions to new creative direction: Natacha Ramsay-Levi will show her first collection for the house in September.

“We’ve seen Chloé throughout a few different chapters,” Loehnis said. “The brand’s DNA is so clear and this vision of the Chloé woman – known as the Chloé girl – is so vivid.”