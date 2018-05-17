“I was telling Giovanni that three men suddenly looked at my shoes and I was like, ‘It must be the sexy heels!’” said Nina Garcia Wednesday evening, steadying herself with one hand while pointing to her black heeled sandals with the other. “Because I’m just a mother — it’s the shoe effect.”

The shoes to blame were the latest creation of Giovanni Morelli, who became creative director of Stuart Weitzman last year. He and Garcia first met roughly six months ago and bonded over starting new jobs — Morelli at Weitzman, Garcia as editor in chief of Elle — and hatched a plan to throw a dinner in celebration.

“I didn’t think it was going to take six months to get our calendars to sync up,” Garcia said.

The pair was joined by Nicki Minaj, Hailey Baldwin, Kiersey Clemons, Yolanda Hadid and Kelsey Asbille for dinner in the wine cellar of Il Buco.

Minaj arrived nearly an hour after dinner was expected to be seated, modestly asking Stephen Gan if everyone had been waiting for her to join in before beginning dinner (why, yes!). But she had Baldwin beat, who, freshly back from Cannes, slunk in as the dinner’s last arrival. (Of course their late arrivals strategically meant they could avoid interviews.)

“It always keeps the woman’s needs in line, whether you want color, whether you want practicality, whether you want the sensible shoe, or the glamorous shoe or the sexy shoe,” Garcia raved about Morelli’s designs for the brand. Hers were both sensible and sexy, it seemed: she’d had them on since 3 p.m. and was as comfortable as ever. “You have the choice, and you have it in a very respectful way. “

“[She’s] a very nice person, excellent eye, very good energy…and here we are,” Morelli said of his first meeting with Garcia.

Though they’re both relatively new on the job, each hopes to sneak away for a holiday this upcoming summer. Garcia’s plans remain tbd, as she’s “still new” in her role. Morelli?

“I’m looking forward to holidays, which I’ll get two weeks in August and probably I’ll go to Brazil, to Rio. And I’ll get another week in July, for the Fourth of July,” he said. “I haven’t done a plan yet but we need holidays.”

