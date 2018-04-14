Thursday’s high winds died down, making way for clear skies and mild enough temperatures for a poolside brunch Friday to celebrate Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow 1960 collaboration with Urban Decay.

The limited edition capsule is being sold exclusively through Revolve and includes a makeup bag, setting spray, an orange-based shade of the brand’s popular Vice line of lipsticks and eyeliner among other items.

The event was the first of the day for Revolve, following Thursday’s welcome dinner for guests of #hotelRevolve. This is the second year Revolve has taken over a hotel to rebrand it as its own for the two weekends running alongside the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Guests to the invite-only property lounged by the pool, snapped photos on pool floats and sipped Acai smoothies Friday morning.

Attendees to the brunch included Olivia Culpo, Aimee Song, Shea Marie, Jasmine Sanders, Rocky Barnes and Ryan Destiny.

“I did the Urban Decay campaign last spring and, honestly, the connection between us was really worked and I wanted to find a good way to be in business with them,” Richie said. “I had talked about doing a very small, tight collection.”

The result is an edited offering of bare essentials small enough to throw in a single bag, Richie said.

“It’s not aggressive. We’re not trying to hurt anybody; it’s not making a statement,” she said specifically of a sparkly eyeliner that’s part of the lineup. “We’re in the desert and it’s very representative of me. They are the things that I use and love.”

Richie, flanked by a who’s who of influencers, donning their best in festival fashion said her take on makeup differs from her approach to apparel.

“It’s interesting because in apparel and jewelry, I feel like I’m a more is more type of person,” she said. “But in makeup I feel like I’m a less is more type of girl.”

Richie, when asked if there could be more makeup collaborations in the cards for herself or House of Harlow, expressed interest.

“What I loved about doing this was that it was small and it was 100 percent me,” she said. “Wether I go into that in the future, who knows, but right now I’m really enjoying just the organic personal connection of being able to hand deliver this to my friends and my loved ones.”

The House of Harlow 1960 x Urban Decay brunch was immediately followed by a pool party just paces away on the other side of the #hotelRevolve property, hosted by Shay Mitchell and complete with on-site tattooing. Over the weekend, Revolve is set to host two evenings of #Revolvefestival, which will include live acts from A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage and Snoop Dogg among others.