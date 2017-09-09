A quick glance around the colorful crowd at Jeremy Scott’s spring 2018 show Friday night would have made a time traveler from the Nineties feel very much at home. The front row was awash in neons, metallics and stonewashed denim and fittingly so — the designer was celebrating his 20th anniversary collection.

“I love flannels and baby-doll dresses and Doc Martens and the grunge revival,” said Nicky Hilton Rothschild of the recent resurgence of style from two decades ago. The expectant mother opted for a screen-printed Moschino cocktail dress — her fourth outfit change of the day.

Paris Hilton, who gushed about knowing Jeremy “since back then when I was a teenager,” sat alongside her sister and discussed going on tour in Brazil with her latest album of electropop, due out later this year.

Across the expansive venue, another Paris — musician Young Paris — drifted cooly alongside the front row. The recording artist, who plans to jet off to the City of Light for collections there later this month, grew up with “Jeremy being like an idol.”

The 28-year-old is set to release his latest album, “Let Me Love You,” next week, but couldn’t resist jumping headfirst into the mayhem of fashion week. “For me it’s like my playground,” he confessed. “I put on a bunch of different designers and clothing and it’s fun. We just dance around as it comes.”

But fashion isn’t his only passion as of late. “I’ve been super into astrology,” he admitted. “That’s my s–t now, man. I’m a Virgo sun, Libra moon. I’ve been going into all of my friends’ natal charts and figuring out who they are on the astrological level.”

Lionel Richie, fresh from a tour with Mariah Carey, caused a swirl of excitement as he entered the room. “I need a drink because I just met Lionel Richie and I’m going to die,” exclaimed one exuberant fan as Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Austin Butler cozied up nearby.

The “All Night Long” singer was on hand to support daughter Sofia Richie, who walked the runway. “What Jeremy is doing right now is taking that 20 years and regurgitating it back with edge. That’s what I love about it. He’s doing now the newest version of that version, which is so fab,” Richie said.

Although Richie doesn’t have a closet replete with Jeremy Scott, that may soon change. “This is where I get my briefing for what I’m going to look like for the next two or three weeks because my kids are pushing me to the edge. After tonight [the clothing] will be in the house. Sofia is all over it.”

His 19-year-old daughter was in good company on the catwalk. Karlie Kloss, Coco Rocha, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Joan Smalls and Gigi Hadid all had their moment, too. As confetti rained, Scott took his victory lap. Moments later the crowd surged toward the elevators as harried staff announced the show’s official after party would be happening in the same space immediately.

By then it was too late. All of the VIPs had quickly departed. Terry Richardson was caught in the chaos. Hand-in-hand with girlfriend Alex Bolotow, the photographer threw himself into a freight elevator headed for the ground floor. Staff members worked to quickly clear the space, wielding long white benches like battering rams as they charged through the crowd.

Although the bold-faced names didn’t stick around for Leigh Lezark and Sita Abellan’s disco-laced set, throngs of Scott’s supporters hung on for a gratis glass of vodka. Artist/stylist Johnny Blue Eyes, wearing gender-bending blonde waves, a beard and high heels, drew the crowd’s attention. Performing a striptease, the full-figured Brit revealed his underwear, which left little to the imagination.

“I moved to New York in 1993 and I did that dance to bring things back to that time,” he said after dressing again. “It’s all about freedom and expression. That’s why I love Jeremy — he is all about that.”

More from WWD.com:

Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Karlie Kloss Sparkle Backstage at Jeremy Scott

Kate Bosworth, Nicky Hilton Rothschild Attend W Magazine’s ‘It Girl’ Luncheon

Inside Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party at New York Fashion Week Spring 2018