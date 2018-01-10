Nominees were revealed Wednesday for the 20th Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA), celebrating excellence in film, television, and short-form costume design by members of the Costume Designers Guild Local #892. Produced by JumpLine, this year’s platinum anniversary CDGA gala will take place Feb. 20 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Honorees including the Career Achievement, Distinguished Collaborator, Distinguished Service, and Spotlight awards will be released in the coming weeks. The event will be sponsored by The Outnet.com, Harper’s Bazaar, Westfield, and Grand Marnier.

Contemporary Film

“Get Out” – Nadine Haders

“I, Tonya” – Jennifer Johnson

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” – Arianne Phillips

“Lady Bird” – April Napier

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” – Melissa Toth

Period Film

“Dunkirk” – Jeffrey Kurland

“Murder on the Orient Express” – Alexandra Byrne

“Phantom Thread” – Mark Bridges

“The Greatest Showman” – Ellen Mirojnick

“The Shape of Water” – Luis Sequeira

Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“Beauty and the Beast” – Jacqueline Durran

“Blade Runner 2049” – Renée April

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” – Michael Kaplan

“Thor: Ragnarok” – Mayes C. Rubeo

“Wonder Woman” – Lindy Hemming

Contemporary Television

“American Horror Story: Cult” – Sarah Evelyn Bram

“Big Little Lies” – Alix Friedberg

“Grace and Frankie” – Allyson B. Fanger

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Ane Crabtree

“The Young Pope” – Luca Canfora, Carlo Poggioli

Period Television

“The Crown” – Jane Petrie

“Feud: Bette and Joan” – Lou Eyrich

“Glow” – Beth Morgan

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Donna Zakowska

“Stranger Things” – Kim Wilcox

Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

“Black Mirror: USS Callister” – Maja Meschede

“Game of Thrones” – Michele Clapton

“Once Upon a Time” – Eduardo Castro, Dan Lester

“Sleepy Hollow” – Mairi Chisholm

“Star Trek: Discovery” – Gersha Phillips

Short Form Design

Assassin’s Creed: “I Am”, Commercial – Patrik Milani

Elton John, featuring Marilyn Manson: “Tiny Dancer”, Music Video – Sara Sensoy, Dawn Ritz

Katy Perry: “Chained to the Rhythm”, Music Video – B. Ăkerlund

Miu Miu Women’s Tales #14: “The End of History Illusion,” Short Film – Mindy Le Brock

P!NK: “Beautiful Trauma”, Music Video – Kim Bowen