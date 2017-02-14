The crowd partied like it was 2009 on the night of Feb. 13 — or at least tried to — as Opening Ceremony cofounder Humberto Leon partnered with photographer Ryan McGinley to revive the once weekly Main Man party at Mission Chinese Food in Manhattan.

“I’ve been saying we should bring it back,” explained Leon, who wore a black Harley Davidson knit sweater for the low-key fete. “Everyone came by — Lady Gaga, Chloë Sevigny. It was one of those great New York gay parties.”

While the celebration may have been epic nearly a decade ago, the vibe on Monday night was decidedly down-tempo as many in the blasé crowd channeled a skater-boy look in T-shirts, hoodies and black jeans.

Guests included artists Petra Collins and Chloe Wise and actress Kiersey Clemons — all of whom were underage for the party’s original run.

“I don’t think we know each other, but I follow you on Instagram,” was repeatedly overheard around the venue’s electric blue fish tank, which created a jewel-toned focal point in the center of the bi-level space.

Bottles of Fiji Water flowed all night, but in a move unconventional to New York Fashion Week, the open bar lasted for merely an hour, sending scenesters scrambling at 10:59 p.m.

As the clock struck midnight, Misshapes DJ Greg Krelenstein finally took control of the music, but the crowd had tapered and the scene was not the raucous affair that once filled the restaurant’s red velvet banquettes. Then again, it was only the fourth night of New York Fashion Week, with three more to go.