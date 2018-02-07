Original Penguin celebrated New York Fashion Week: Men’s with a live set by the indie pop band AJR. Brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met were tapped in October to shoot the spring 2018 Original Penguin campaign.

“The spring collection is named Mixtape and references different points from the Eighties, Nineties and Aughts,” said Todd Bernstein, president of Original Penguin. “For the campaign, our concept was to throw the ultimate house party.”

Alex Sharp, Jack Griffo, Ian Mellencamp, Shaun Ross and Timo Weiland were a few in the men’s wear crowd that showed up to celebrate the brand and the New York-based band’s collaboration.

That same day AJR dropped the video for its song, “Come Hang Out,” which also serves as a video campaign for Original Penguin.

“Original Penguin’s philosophy of juxtaposing different styles from different decades mirrors the way we write and produce our music,” Adam Met explained. “We put together elements from different genres to come up with something uniquely our own.”

The partnership was a first for the band. “It was such a natural fit for us,” Met said. “To us, the brand is classic. It is clean, put together, but also fun and expressive at the same time.”

The event took its cue from the video feeling much like a lively house party, culminating in AJR performing three songs to an excited crowd of onlookers.

The band begins its spring tour Feb. 8 to promote their 2017 album, “The Click.”