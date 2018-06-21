Just before 10 o’clock on a Wednesday night in Los Angeles, Paris Hilton arrived at Delilah lounge in a pink vintage Cadillac convertible with her fiancé Chris Zylka in tow. As she stood under a marquee that glowed with her signature catchphrase from the early Aughts, “That’s hot,” she sighed contentedly while looking up at a campaign poster heralding her latest project, Paris Hilton x Boohoo.

“I spent like six hours opening up boxes and going through the looks; I’m so proud,” she said. Hilton was wearing a platinum minidress, a re-creation from her 21st birthday celebration that’s part of the collection.

The 70-piece line was inspired by Beverly Hills, Ibiza, her closet and the decade that catapulted her to fame: the Aughts.

“I was involved every step of the way,” Hilton recalled. “From putting together all of the mood boards, drawing designs, and taking inspiration pictures of things that I loved. Boohoo was incredible to work with, to do the campaign and photo shoot with, and I had my friend Charlotte Rutherford shoot it.”

On hand to help her celebrate, were friends Paris Jackson, Nick Viall, Lil’ Kim and Gigi Gorgeous.

“Oh my God, she’s so much fun,” the hip-hop star said. “She’s a fashionista just like myself. When I met her I was like, ‘You’re so dang on fly’ and she was like, ‘You are. Let’s go shopping.’ From then on, we’ve been hanging out nonstop. We have that chemistry.”

Regarding the line, Lil’ Kim also noted, “I like everything she does. She understands women and the certain body types. I think her clothes are so cute. It’s hot. She’s funny, but sexy at the same time, just like me.”

Inside, Hilton DJ’d before welcoming Lil’ Kim to the stage while an audience of Boohoo-clad guests danced to the rapper’s hits like “Magic Stick” and “Crush on You.”

Up next for the multihyphenate? “There’s Paris Hilton Skincare coming out on the June 29. Also this week, I’m having Platinum Rush, which is my 24th fragrance, and today we just launched my new virtual reality world with Staramba, It’s going to be like the first social network, but in VR. It’s very exciting. I’m not busy at all,” she laughed.