PARIS — Christian Dior took over Montmartre institution La Crémaillère 1900 for a dinner on Thursday welcoming guests in town for its cruise show, renaming the cabaret restaurant Chez Christian for the occasion.

As a singer and pianist performed Edith Piaf tunes and waiters circulated with trays of Champagne and appetizers concocted by Romain Thibault, the chef at Jouvence across town, the evening rapidly took on the air of an impromptu meet-up of mutants and superheroes.

Alexandra Schipp, who plays the young version of Storm in the X-Men franchise, chatted with Paris Jackson by the cocktail bar, while next to her Anya Taylor-Joy caught up with Jamie Heaton, her costar in the upcoming X-Men spin-off “The New Mutants.”

The release of the movie, originally scheduled for this year, has been pushed back to 2019 pending reshoots, reportedly with the aim of making the film more frightening.

“We’re doing some additional photography when we can get the cast back together. Obviously, we have Maisie [Williams] doing ‘Game of Thrones’ right now,” said Heaton.

“These things take time, so I know they’re going to do reshoots hopefully at the end of the year, or the start of the next,” he added. “What’s important, I think, is making sure that the movie that we want to release is the movie that’s right for the project. Personally, I’d rather it be the right movie.”

The English actor, meanwhile, is in the midst of shooting season three of “Stranger Things” with fellow guest Natalia Dyer. The two are dating in real life, but were coy about whether their couple is still going strong in the hit Netflix series. “We’re still filming a lot of scenes together,” teased Dyer.

The actress also appears in the horror flick “Velvet Buzzsaw” with Jake Gyllenhaal and Toni Collette, though she confessed she can’t actually watch one. “I think there’s something about being behind the scenes of something scary, you kind of can break it down,” she mused. “But who knows? Maybe I’ll see it and be very scared myself.”

Grace Van Patten lined up to have her portrait sketched by an artist, a must for tourists visiting the Place du Tertre, the square where the restaurant is located — though Dior had wisely chosen fashion illustrators like Anjelica Roselyn to immortalize its guests.

“It is magical. I haven’t been to Paris since I was nine, so it’s been a double whammy,” Van Patten enthused.

The actress appears in “Under the Silver Lake,” which was recently screened in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. She is credited as Balloon Girl in the neo-noir thriller, which stars Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough. So what kind of balloon tricks did she have to perform?

“She’s part of a group called the Shooting Stars and they’re three basically prostitutes — surprise! But you first see her and she’s doing this crazy dance number at the top of this rooftop party,” she explained.

“I got there and I thought I was just going to be making up a dance, and then they told me the day before that it was going to be choreographed, which I got superexcited about, but also extremely nervous. But it was a superfun dance, superflashy. In the movie, I have a bunch of balloons on me and they all pop my balloons,” she said.

Perhaps Van Patten could take care of the cabaret portion of the evening? “As long as there’s balloons, I’ll do it,” she replied with a smile.