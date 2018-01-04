“Wow! Really high heels!” Gal Gadot laughed as she made her way onto a small stage at Variety’s Creative Impact Awards held on Wednesday at the Parker Palm Springs during the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Gadot became teary eyed while honoring her “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins. “She brings light to the world and she makes everything she touches brighter,” Gadot said, then whispered, “I don’t know why I’m crying.”

“I think it’s hilarious that both Gal and I are wearing too high of shoes and we both have to type our speeches,” laughed Jenkins, as she turned her attention to her leading lady. “I did not expect to wake up this morning and get so emotional hearing that beautiful speech. You are a dream come true. My best friend in the world. The most incredibly talented actress. I’m so lucky to take this journey with you.”

Screenwriter turned director Aaron Sorkin was presented by “Molly’s Game” star Jessica Chastain. “It’s always daunting to put a few words together in honor of Aaron,” admitted Chastain. “He’s our industry’s greatest wordsmith.”

“They’re handing the award to me, but ‘Molly’s Game’ was a triumph of collaboration beginning with the partner I had on the set in Jessica,” Sorkin said.

Comedian turned filmmaker Jordan Peele, who wrote and directed “Get Out,” turned out to honor the film’s lead actor Daniel Kaluuya, who is also nominated for a Golden Globe on Sunday. “This is a weird ride for me,” Kaluuya said. “I’m still figuring it out. It’s surreal that this is ‘normal.’ [The fact that] I have to have a fitting for the Golden Globes? That’s just weird, you know what I mean? But it’s stuff you have to do until it becomes real.”

Sponsored by Cadillac, the relaxed brunch, which featured bloody Marys and an omelet bar, also highlighted “10 Directors to Watch” including “Lady Bird” filmmaker Greta Gerwig, who was unable to attend. “I was taking notes on those directors to watch,” Chastain said, “because I’m very excited to work with you all.”