“It’s all about the British thing,” Paul Andrew joked Wednesday night, when asked about his relationship with Jo Malone London.

Brit connection aside, the two brands have been supportive of one another since 18 months ago, when the beauty company hosted a dinner in New York in celebration of Andrew launching men’s footwear. On Wednesday, the Jo Malone London team took over Chinese Tuxedo in downtown Manhattan to once again host a dinner honoring Andrew, as an early toast to his CFDA nomination for accessory designer of the year.

“I’ve gotten to know them so well over the past year and a half, and they’ve become like family I have to say,” Andrew continued. “It’s just so great to be British and living in New York and supporting another British brand that’s clearly so successful here.”

Andrew was joined by John Demsey, Nicky Hilton, and Ansel Elgort, whom Andrew announced a collaboration with before the first course.

On Monday’s CFDAs, Andrew is competing against fellow Brit Stuart Vevers for Coach, Irene Neuwirth, Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel for Mansur Gavriel, and Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row.

“In truth, I haven’t really thought about it,” he said, when asked about the lead up to Monday’s ceremony. “I just flew back today from Milan – we’re shooting the Ferragamo ad campaign at the moment – and we’re doing a big Ferragamo event on Wednesday, plus Paul Andrew market opens on Monday…so I haven’t even thought about the CFDA.”

The commute between Milan and New York is a frequent one for the designer, who is newly at the helm of footwear for Ferragamo. “I go back and forth to Italy every week now, with my new obligations,” he said. “It’s actually so funny, I was getting on the plane this morning and I knew every single person at the check in, and every single one on the plane. The captain recognized me. You don’t know what time zone you’re in. You’re just on. I sleep a lot on planes – I’m really good at that now.”

