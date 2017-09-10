Sunlight cascaded into the panel glass windows of Pier 59 Studios Saturday afternoon for Christian Siriano’s Spring 2018 offering. The designer’s husband, singer Brad Walsh, observed how the “white box” setting along the Hudson River would offer a suitable backdrop to Siriano’s colorful collection.

The attendees of the show were equally vibrant. Comedian Leslie Jones, in a striking fuchsia cape by Siriano was more than happy to support the 31-year-old. “I love that he loves women — all women — all shapes and sizes.”

This inclusive philosophy was evidenced in his selection of runways models, which ranged from svelte Coco Rocha to curvaceous Candice Huffine — both receiving supportive applause as they strutted down the runway.

“Everybody should be snapping — work it,” exclaimed an ebullient Jones as the models paraded out before the rapt crowd.

Actress Patricia Clarkson echoed Jones’ sentiments. “I love [Christian’s] views of women,” she remarked from the front row. “He’s inclusive. He views women as individuals. He sees all women. I think he should run for President.”

The 57-year-old, who just wrapped the HBO series “Sharp Objects,” directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, is hopeful for his “Big Little Lies” Emmy nominations. “I’m rooting for him. He’s divine and he’s hot.”

Vanessa Williams sat beside daughter Jillian Hervey of electro soul band Lion Babe. The 54-year-old actress first worked with Siriano on the set of “Ugly Betty” a decade ago. “I knew that he was not only talented, but innovative and creative and fashion-forward. He’s also courageous in terms of social stance. Nothing surprises me about Christian and his courage to push the envelope.”

Nearly missing the entire experience was “Orange is the New Black” actress Jackie Cruz, who dashed in at the last minute. Cruz was caught behind a car accident on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway for nearly two hours before the show. “Everybody was standing on top of their cars to see what was going on,” she said. “It was like my ‘La La Land.'”

But the 31-year-old was relieved to make it in time. She whole-heartedly embraced the energy and enthusiasm of the presentation, noting how Siriano’s upbeat creativity is a refreshing departure from the often tumultuous 24-hour news cycle. “You’ve got to make a change, man. I work hard on speaking up and being vocal in what I believe in. Before I used to be more quiet, but now we have to be louder than ever.”

“Christian’s show always has a bit of a whimsy and a bit of the past so we really do well when we work together,” observed stylist Law Roach, who has worked with Celine Dion for the past year and found inspiration in the Grammy winner’s approach to life. “She’s one of the biggest stars on the planet, but she’s so humble and so human and so tangible. She never really has bad days so when you’re around that type of presence and energy you can’t do anything but be a better person.”