SHANGHAI — Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli’s Fondazione Prada launched an exhibition Thursday of post-war contemporary art from Italy in the foundation’s Shanghai space, a renovated mansion known as Rong Zhai.

The exhibition, titled “Roma 1950-1965,” is due to run until May 27 and features the work of 13 artists — including Carla Accardi, Alberto Burri, Giuseppe Capogrossi and Giulio Turcato — who were active in Rome in the lively creative era that followed the end of World War II.

“After the world war, in every country of the world there was a necessity of innovation in artistic expression. In painting and in art it meant especially that after the avant-garde movement of the first part of the century, like Surrealism and Expressionism, after World War II was the return to prominence of abstract painting and sculpture,” explained Astrid Welter, Fondazione Prada’s head of programs.

The historic residence of Rong Zhai was opened to the public in October after an extensive six-year renovation. Its purpose, according to Welter, is in part to provide a flexible cultural space that can help to promote a continued Asia-European dialogue.

“We decided that the first exhibition would be bringing something from Italy here to Shanghai to introduce the public to a very important moment of Italian contemporary art history. The intention was to bring something from us, works from our collection, 36 artworks from this period to bring it here to give the public a better understanding about the beginning of contemporary art,” she said.