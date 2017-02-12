UNDERGROUND MOVEMENT: ‘Twas the night before BAFTA, and Charles Finch’s guests were all back at Annabel’s in London, taking a break from their day jobs and turning on the charm ahead of the annual awards ceremony.

It was pre-BAFTA dinner number 18 for Finch, who regularly hosts the party with Chanel at the underground club in Berkeley Square, with guests including a host of film and television industry veterans. The awards take place on Sunday night, Feb. 12.

Guests included Kristin Scott-Thomas, Jeremy Irons, Emilia Clarke, Bob Geldof, Tom Ford and Sam Taylor-Johnson. There were some new faces, too, such as the 23-year-old actress Lucy Boynton, who will play Countess Andrenyi in “Murder on the Orient Express” alongside Johnny Depp, Judi Dench and Michelle Pfeiffer.

“I’m playing a ballerina, so I started doing ballet classes so that I wouldn’t embarrass myself,” said Boynton, who spent part of the evening chatting to Clarke. “Kenneth Branagh is directing the film and I can’t really let him down.”

Danny Huston, meanwhile, has been in London for the past two weeks, rehearsing for a new play that opens next month. “I’m rather nervous right now because we are right in the middle of it,” said the actor, who will star in “The Kid Stays in the Picture,” an adaptation of film producer Robert Evans’ 1994 autobiography at the Royal Court theatre.

“It’s a collection of stories really, it’s quite fragmented and therefore quite challenging. Hopefully it will be nostalgic, suspenseful and a treat.”

Game of Thrones actress Clarke was also in attendance, despite being in the middle of filming for the new Hans Solo Star Wars film. “This party is just a lovely bit of respite in between filming.”

Charlotte Tilbury was there, too, having just arrived back from a work-related trip to India on Saturday morning, “I visited Goa and Rajasthan, I had an amazing time,” she said.

The club was buzzy with energy. “We survive tonight because we started it a long time ago and we’ve just got to keep going. It was in the beginning at San Lorenzo when we were young and beautiful and now we are old and we are still beautiful,” said said Finch who, of late, has been one busy man.

The branding and creative entrepreneur is now chairman of Dean & Deluca, has also launched a series of talks around film called Power of Film and Moving Image. Among the speakers at the one-day event last week were the poet Fatima Bhutto and journalist Christiane Amanpour.

