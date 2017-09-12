On Monday night, Purple Magazine hosted its annual New York Fashion Week party at Top of the Standard. The night began with an intimate “dinner” — a liberal interpretation consisting of cheese, crackers and passed bites — for editor Olivier Zahm’s friends. The night had a slow start, with festivities picking up around 11:30 p.m. when the after party — the same party, really — got going right as singer David Johansen’s set was winding down. Crowds were already queued up outside as early arrivers began making their way out, headed either for the next party or an early night. “Oh! I follow you on Instagram,” gushed one guest, greeting a French blogger on her way out. At this point of fashion week, who doesn’t look familiar?

