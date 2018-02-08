Roland Mouret’s Madison Avenue townhouse might be missing the little, personal details — his earplugs, for one — but it was open for celebration on Wednesday night as the designer unveiled “Une Chambre en Ville” and his first fragrance, Une Amourette.

Guests including Aurora James, Bettina Prentice, Clara McGregor, Cleo Wade (who gave a poetry reading), Eleanor Lambert, Frédéric Fekkai, Jamie Mizrahi and more stopped by the six-story home, which features a retail space with living quarters upstairs.

“I’m so lucky in London to have a townhouse where we work…the customer is so much part of our lives, that I wanted to do in New York to find a way to have the same emotion, because I really think that in my way of doing clothes, that privacy with the customer is important,” Mouret said, lounged on his bed in the upstairs bedroom. “It was always on my mind to open this place where I can stay, but [also] a place that can be comfortable for a woman, a place where they can meet. Yes, you can still have a retail experience downstairs, but I wanted a place where a woman can come [to be] at home and interact. If they want to come and try on clothes in my bedroom they can.”

Mouret sees the concept as central to his DNA as a designer. “I love so much the way that women are involved about their lives…they’re so unapologetic to be a woman. And I think it’s great to give them space, and when I’m not there, they can use it,” he said. “I’m so honest in my way of designing as a creative person that everything I approach has to be really personal. It has to be with me, facing myself, and trying to do things that other people don’t do.”

The living quarters remain unfinished, with curtains and such due in from London. “But you have the starting point of the way I like to live, that kind of emotional attitude with furniture, with art. It’s mine. I curated it,” he said.

The designer is believed by many to be Meghan Markle’s top choice to design her wedding gown for her upcoming nuptials to Prince Harry. So what say he?

“Mmmmm, I don’t want to say. No comment. It’s…there is no comment on that. She’s a friend. And that’s…I can’t say.”

And with that, it was back downstairs to resume hosting duties.

