Festival season is a hop, skip and a jump away, which is why Romee Strijd and Stella Maxwell already have their outfits planned. The key to festival dressing, according to the Victoria’s Secret Angels, is to make sure you wear underwear — and that everyone sees it.

“It’s nice to be able to see your underwear through your clothes,” said Maxwell from Maman TriBeCa, where Victoria’s Secret hosted a lunch on Feb. 28 to celebrate the release of its new Dream Angels designs. The collection is a “revamp” of the brand’s original Dream Angels selection, and includes a lace-up bralette and an off-the shoulder bra. Maxwell’s favorite of the two is the off-the-shoulder look, which she says can double as a top. Just add “some sheer things.” Or, if you’re feeling rebellious, “a leather jacket.”

“Spring is coming, so you kinda want to show a little bit of your underwear,” Strijd said. “[These bras are] superbohemian-inspired, so I think they’re great to wear at festivals and outdoors. The colors also make me excited about spring.”

Both Maxwell and Strijd are heading to Paris Fashion Week in the coming days, with Strijd making a pit stop in Amsterdam to see her family. Strijd isn’t sure yet which Paris shows she’ll walk in, but Maxwell is planning on Rihanna’s Fenty Puma show.

“I think for sure I’ll walk Rihanna’s Fenty Puma show,” she said. “I always do that, so I was talking with her people. I have some other jobs to do there anyway. Probably Balmain and Stella McCartney, Chloé, maybe, you know? A bunch.”

Aside from a few Victoria’s Secret-related shoots, Strijd is looking ahead to Coachella. She was, however, a little bummed after hearing that Beyoncé would no longer be performing due to her pregnancy.

“So sad that she isn’t performing — I was so excited,” she said. “The first thing when I saw it, I was sending it to all my friends, like, ‘Oh, Beyonce’s coming!’ But of course.”

Until next year.