Ruth Negga was radiating “Loving” energy at the Gemfields party held in her and stylist Karla Welch’s honor on Friday night. The Irish actress, who was nominated for best leading actress at the Film Independent Spirit Awards and the Oscars, has gone against the red carpet grain by sporting big, colorful jewelry throughout awards season, as part of an initiative with the responsibly-mined gemstone company.

It may be a business relationship, but not an inorganic one, as Negga clearly isn’t afraid to choose bold red carpet clothes and amp them up with emeralds and rubies. “It’s a lovely opportunity to explore that side of yourself that wants to create. I think it’s an extension of what I do, it’s just curation by another director, and that person is Karla,” she said of her stylist. “Bottle green and oxblood red have always been my favorite colors,” she added.

On Friday, she sported a Rodarte top with sheer pink beaded batwing sleeves.

“Well, I wore deodorant so I can waft my arms around all I want,” she said.

Of her awards season journey, she said, “Winning to me is never going to be important in my life, but to be nominated with Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman and Isabelle Huppert is extraordinary. I don’t know if that will ever happen again so for this little while, I want to savor it.”

Welch hinted that Negga’s Oscar look would be “quite classic, with bold jewelry.”

Of her mental prep for Sunday, Negga said, “I have to put those thoughts aside of, ‘What the hell am I doing here?’ I’m very looked after and I want to have a nice time. I never forget that Mildred Loving did this. She’s my hero. We’ve come thus far because of certain people, and she’s one of those people.”