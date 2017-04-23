Ryan Murphy already has his sights set on his next “Feud.”

As the successful first season of his anthology series wraps up Sunday night on FX with the finale of “Feud: Bette and Joan,” the multihyphenate producer is already prepping for the second installment, which will follow Prince Charles and Princess Diana around the time of their 1996 divorce.

“[Diana] is obviously a powerful, sympathetic person and we have to handle her in a really cool way,” explained Murphy at a special screening of “Feud: Bette and Joan” earlier this week in New York. “She stood for a lot and I like how she was so outspoken and that’s what her story is going to be.”

While casting decisions have not yet been made, Murphy noted how important it is to find an actress who resembles the late princess. “Whenever I cast somebody [to play another famous person], I want to get it in the ballpark. Then you just shoot the s–t out of the makeup testing and get it right.”

Filming of the British royal rumble will begin this summer, but the “Glee” creator is simultaneously writing the series’ third season, which follows the drama between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, which often extended beyond typical political sparring.