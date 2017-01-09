Guests didn’t waste any time getting to the after parties once the 73rd Golden Globes ceremony wrapped. One of the most popular destinations was the InStyle and Warner Bros. bash, held in the Oasis Courtyard of the Beverly Hilton hotel. It was the first stop for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, as well as Sofia Vergara and Viggo Mortensen.

“I’m so sorry, I’m going the other way,” Halston Sage said as she fought her way upstream against a rush of people trying to enter. Perhaps the starlet was having FOMO, but the lion’s share of stars were just arriving at the party.

“Let’s nip outside,” said Claire Foy, who joined Eddie Redmayne for a cigarette on the patio, where Riley Keough, Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood were hanging out.

“Drinks are that way,” Voila Davis told her husband Courtney B. Vance. Meanwhile, there were plenty or reserved banquettes for winners like Davis and Tracee Ellis Ross, who changed into a bias-cut Paule Ka dress. “That corset was killing me,” she said. “Now it’s time to let loose.”

Elsewhere, the “Stranger Things” kids were attracting more attention. “You guys totally rock,” Haley Lu Richardson told them.

Outside the giant tent, Christina Ricci introduced Malin Akerman to her husband, then asked after her son. “It’s like I have a teenager talking to me now, and he’s barely three,” said Akerman.

The lavish affair was a draw for starlets who skipped the actual ceremony, including Zoey Deutch, Anna Baryshnikov, Victoria Justice, Jenna Dewan Tatum (sans husband Channing), Sophia Bush and Nicola Peltz. There were also models Sofia Richie, Hailey Baldwin, Chanel Iman and Miranda Kerr. In fact, it seemed they outnumbered the single men, who would have been wise to come.

Rachel Zoe was ready to head home, but she was still searching for her other half. “I’m waiting for Rodger [Berman], of course. Goodbyes take forever.”