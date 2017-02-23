If Blair Waldorf herself is shopping downtown, then someone must be onto something.

In the latest attempt to make downtown the new uptown — for shoppers, at least — Saks Fifth Avenue opened their men’s store in Brookfield Place on Wednesday night, and threw a welcome party for Jake Lacy, Marcus Samuelsson, Blair Underwood, Rashad Jennings, and, yes, Leighton Meester, in partnership with GQ.

“I’m wearing a suit, which actually I’m always really happy to,” Meester said of her pearl-embellished Prabal Gurung ensemble. “I love to be comfortable, and I feel a warm, structured outfit is wonderful.” The former “Gossip Girl” actress is set to make her return to television this spring with Fox’s upcoming show “Making History.” “It’s a time travel comedy. It’s not super serious in any way,” she said of the show.

The downtown location will serve as a respite for the trend-savvy man looking to stay below Midtown. “A lot of the large flagship stores are uptown, so it’s nice to have something down here,” said “Girls” actor Lacy. “I live in Brooklyn, so it’s a little easier than going to the Fifties, the Sixties to go somewhere.”

“You can’t just open a store and expect people to come,” said Saks’ president Marc Metrick of the shop, which is officially open for business as of Thursday. “So, now it’s about opening a store, creating activation and giving people a reason. The moment you step into our store, with the pop-ups, the leather spa; everything here is a reason to come, besides buying something. It’s about experiencing, and that’s why people are coming out these days. Men are having a moment in fashion. Men need their own space.”

Nick Wooster, for one, voiced a thrill at not having to brave the Fifth Avenue traffic. “It’s painful for me to go to Midtown,” he said in passing.