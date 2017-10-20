“You know those Instagram pages that post dope vintage runway looks? I always look at those,” said Selah Marley. The 18-year-old model daughter of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley was a guest at Vanity Fair and Saks’ 2017 International Best-Dressed List party at the Academy Mansion on Thursday night.

“Right now, my outfit is channeling a little avant-garde, like Solange,” she said, wearing an architectural green and black Céline dress. “I think she’s really dope and edgy. I like Solange, old pictures of Naomi Campbell, Grace Jones. I love Rihanna.”

Nearby, Saks’ Marc Metrick, Tracy Margolies and Roopal Patel posed for pictures with Graydon Carter — who wore a fleece vest, naturally. Carolina Herrera and Bridget Moynahan mingled with friends by the bar while Petra Collins admired the opulent dessert table in an adjacent room.

“I think best dressed, depending on the occasion, is how the outfit makes you feel,” shared designer Ramy Brook. “When you feel good about yourself, you go out and have a great time — and I love color, so when you go to a party you stand out.

“I love Anna Wintour — I think she’s super stylish,” Brook continued. “What I love about her is you can still look beautiful and dress at any age, and she still looks cool and with the trends. And Beyoncé and J.Lo. J.Lo, I love everything she wears all the time and her jewelry and her hair.”

Model Fernanda Ly, whose pink hair has become her signature on the runway, suggested that perhaps looking one’s best means dressing “comfortably.”

“That’s what I do, so I assume that’s how other people dress as well,” she shared, engulfed in a sparkly silver suit by Filles à Papa. “I’m a model, so most of my style icons are models as well. Yuka Mannami — she has really cool vintage style. Everything she owns is vintage.“

More from WWD.com:

Irina Shayk on Body Confidence, Lingerie and Why She Doesn’t Like the Term ‘Plus-Size’

Zendaya, Kirsten Dunst Attend Erdem x H&M Launch Party