On Friday night at the Plaza Hotel, Selena Gomez quickly ducked backstage where her boyfriend The Weeknd was preparing to take the stage for the crowd. Color-coordinated with her friends Petra Collins and Josephine Skriver in a light pink long-sleeved turtleneck Valentino frock, Gomez paused to take a Polaroid of Carine Roitfeld before mulling over her own personal icons.

“To be honest, I feel like the definition of an icon has changed,” said Gomez. “To me a hero is someone like my mom, or someone like Josephine [Skriver]’s family, who’s from a totally different country and who had to break boundaries that I don’t even think I understand.

“I would say people like my mom, my dad,” she continued. If we’re going to talk about fashion — Petra Collins has been one of my best friends, and my inspiration for a while.”

