NEW YORK — SheaMoisture has an early Mother’s Day present for Beyoncé’s mom.

Richelieu Dennis, chief executive officer of Sundial Brands, presented Tina Knowles-Lawson with the company’s first Community Commerce Impact Award on Friday afternoon at the Variety Power of Women Luncheon here.

Speaking to the crowd at Cipriani Midtown, Dennis referred to Knowles-Lawson, the mother of entertainers Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, as a “successful entrepreneur, tireless philanthropist and humble humanitarian.”

Knowles-Lawson recently partnered with Sundial Brands on the launch of nonprofit WACO Theater Center in Los Angeles — it stands for Where Art Can Occur. The space will serve as a community center for local artists.

“This is a woman who uses her platform, her businesses, her resources and her voice to create organizations that drive positive change for those in need,” Dennis said. “It seems only fitting that our paths would not only cross — but connect — in service to others and ensuring we leave this world in a better place than we found it.”

Knowles-Lawson has a history of participating in charitable initiatives — she has helped to found the Knowles-Rowland Center for Youth in Houston, as well as the Beyoncé Cosmetology Center at Phoenix House, a nonprofit drug and alcohol addiction organization in New York.

“This award is very special because it not only recognizes success, but also the giving back part of our lives,” Knowles-Lawson said. “There is a scripture that I’ve taught my girls from an early age: ‘To whom much is given much is required.’ In simpler terms, it means that everyone in this room is immensely blessed, and it’s important to share those blessings with people who were given very little.”

The Community Commerce Impact Award was named after Sundial’s Community Commerce program, which reinvests 10 percent of sales from the company’s Community Commerce product lines into charitable efforts. $2 million is projected to be spent in 2017.

Knowles-Lawson was honored at the Power of Women luncheon along with Jessica Chastain, Chelsea Clinton, Gayle King, Blake Lively, Audra McDonald and Shari Redstone.