Celebrated makeup artist Wendy Rowe has no shortage of industry friends.

The petite British-born beauty was in lively spirits at the Thursday night launch party of her new book “Eat Beautiful,” which offers specially designed recipes to enhance your skin from the inside out.

“I’ve worked with Wendy for 12 years and she’s the best makeup artist in the biz,” gushed pal Sienna Miller, who cohosted the intimate event with model Anja Rubik at Bar Belly in New York. “The recipes [in the book] are phenomenal.”

Miller navigated the crowded Lower East Side hot spot in a bold plaid Burberry coat, khaki frock and dark chunky-heel sandals before settling in with friends at a table in the back of the cozy venue. Also on hand was model Coco Rocha.

Filtering across from Phil Winser’s Orchard Street eatery The Fat Radish, many of Rowe’s well-wishers commented on the heavy weight of each gift bag, which included a hardcover copy of the book and various makeup products.

As the clock crept towards midnight, a handful of soigné beauties broke into a synchronized dance to “The Way You Move” by Outkast, causing a sudden flurry of cell phone activity as guests quickly abandoned their copper-colored Moscow Mule mugs to document the exuberant moment.