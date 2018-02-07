“I’d love this to be my lounge room,” said Nicky Zimmermann from inside the newly reopened Zimmermann SoHo flagship. “I was pretty blown away when I walked in because I thought it’s quite a difficult store — it’s long and narrow. I couldn’t believe what they were able to do with it.”

The Australian designer took a brief break from preparing for her show next week to host a cocktail party at the store, followed by an intimate dinner at Raoul’s on Tuesday evening. The new space opens up into a lounge area complete with comfortable seating and coffee tables. The reopening comes just after the unveiling of three other locations — Meatpacking District in Manhattan, Miami and London — and just before the arrival of stores in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Saint-Tropez later this year.

“I haven’t managed to look at the store because I’m so distracted by the beauty of the clothes,” said Sienna Miller. “It’s like a perfect summer wardrobe, it’s beautiful. The pieces are fun and amazing. It’s super chic.” She added that the cocktail celebration was the first thing — of “maybe a couple” total — on her fashion week agenda.

“They’re everything you want to wear as a girl,” she continued of the brand. “The fabrics are beautiful, the design is beautiful, it’s everything I want to wear. It just fits. I’ve worn their stuff before and I always felt great in it and they’re just cool.”

Katie Holmes, Madeline Brewer, Hilary Rhoda, Devon Windsor and Joel Edgerton also joined in the evening’s festivities.

“I like how modern this store is, it’s a nice juxtaposition to the clothing, which is very whimsical,” shared the relatively uncommunicative Holmes. “I think it’s beautiful.”

