As is tradition, the CFDA and Swarovski gathered both rising and seasoned fashion talent for a cocktail party Wednesday evening in honor of the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards Swarovski Nominees for Emerging Talent. And what better place for such an occasion than the yet-to-open Brooklyn outpost of SoHo House, Dumbo House?

The evening’s honorees were Mike Amiri, Kristopher Brock and Laura Vassar of Brock Collection; Aurora James of Brother Vellies; Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss, and Sander Lak of Sies Marjan. Joining them in celebration were Kelela; Diane von Furstenberg; Fernando Garcia; Peter Som; Nadja Swarovski; Stacey Bendet; Brian Atwood; Marc Bouwer; Zuri Marley; Carly Cushnie; Jillian Mercado; Young Paris; Hannah Bronfman; Timo Weiland, and more.

“It’s been so great and inspirational — that’s New York,” Swarovski said, on her way out at the evening’s close. “I have to say, the young design community seems so energized, and very positive. It seems they’re having fun, and it seems they’re confident and happy. I think the industry has changed so much, at least in the 17 years we’ve been involved with the CFDA. The young designers are getting so much support and encouragement.”

Given her residence in London, she’d only met the majority of the emerging nominees earlier that evening. “I don’t get out much — that’s the problem,” she deadpanned. As the party kept going near 10 p.m., it seemed the young designers she spoke of didn’t share the same problem.

