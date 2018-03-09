Screenings, talks, performances and pop-ups — SXSW offers no shortage of options for badge holders and VIP-chasers. Here’s a look at some of the parties kicking off the festival.

Friday, March 9

Both CNN and The New York Times Magazine are hosting parties on the festival’s opening night. CNN’s “Go Bananas” bash at The Market at 319 Colorado Street will be hosted by Jeff Zucker, Jake Tapper, Brian Stelter, Christiane Amanpour and W. Kamau Bell. At Irene’s, the Times’ Magazine is celebrating the release of its 2018 music issue with food, drinks and a performance by Scotland-based trio Young Fathers.

At the “Supper Suite” taking over the Austin lounge BaseCamp, “American Animals” — which premiered at Sundance earlier this year — will host a prescreening reception with cast members Evan Peters, Barry Keoghan, Ann Dowd, Udo Kier and Blake Jenner at 7 p.m. Later that night, “Support the Girls” will celebrate its premiere with an after party beginning at 11 p.m. with cast members Regina Hall, Brooklyn Decker and Haley Lu Richardson.

Looking to get further immersed in the festival fun? AT&T Audience Network’s “Condor” is setting up an interactive activation at 78 Rainy Street from Friday through Sunday. Guests can experience CIA-technology and go through tests to determine if they are an “agent” or “on the wanted list.” Presumably if you’re in the latter category, you’d skip this one, but hey, there will be prizes!

Saturday, March 10

The Viceland Bus arrives in Austin on Saturday, and will set up camp in the Viceland party lot through March 13. What happens in the Viceland party lot, you may be wondering? The daytime festivities, open to the public, will include DJs, snacks and “adorable baby goats to pet and hold.” Count us in.

Over at #TwitterHouse, Twitter will host its annual #SheInspiresMe brunch at 11 a.m., and later in the day will open its doors at 94 Rainey Street for the official cast parties to celebrate the world premieres of John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” and Kay Cannon’s comedy “Blockers.”

Starz is hosting a happy hour with the cast of its upcoming series “Vida” at The Starz Sensory House at 88 Rainey Street from 5 to 7 p.m. In addition to libations, there will be a nail bar, screen-printing and custom perfumes on offer.

At the Austin Lounge BaseCamp, the casts of narrative feature competition film “Sadie” and “Outside In” will be mingling from 7 to 9 p.m., followed by a party for “Unicorn” at 9:30 p.m. with stars Lucy Hale, Nick Rutherford, Dree Hemingway and Maya Kazan.

Fossil, along with online platform Create & Cultivate, will host a VIP dinner ahead of their “Women to Watch” speaker series on March 11, which will feature talks from Gina Rodriguez, Brooklyn Decker and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer.

Sunday, March 11

Start the day with a rooftop workout at WeWork’s SXSW pop-up at 600 Congress Avenue and follow up with a coffee from Tiny House Coffee Roasters and massage or manicure. You never know what future tech star you may run into there.

The second night of The Atlantic’s SXSW programming continues at the Girls Lounge at the Palm Door on Sabine. The publication will host a screening of the short film “Making Fire,” followed by a conversation and cocktails with the documentary’s subject, José Andrés.

Back at BaseCamp in the evening, the cast of “You Can Choose Your Family” will host a cocktail from 9:30 p.m. until after midnight.

Monday, March 12

Paige will host its annual #SmokeandDenim event with restaurant review platform The Infatuation at Jacoby’s Restaurant & Mercantile.