“My plans? I don’t know, I can’t talk about it.”

It was just after 8:30 on Tuesday evening — two days before New York Fashion Week gets underway, and three days from Raf Simons’ hotly anticipated debut at Calvin Klein — and the house’s former creative director Francisco Costa was playing coy about his NYFW plans.

The designer arrived to a receiving line of hugs at the Mr. Chow uptown location in Manhattan, where Out of Order magazine was celebrating it’s fifth anniversary, thrown with Bulgari, their first big advertiser from their early issues. Costa joined Out of Order founder Dorian Grinspan, Cynthia Rowley, Zachary Quinto, Stefano Tonchi, Hamish Bowles, India Menuez, Jon Kortajarena, Laura Harrier, Sofía Sanchez Barrenechea and more.

“I’m not planning on watching any shows really,” Costa continued. “It’s very refreshing and I’m on a sabbatical at all, so it’s great.” He added that his sabbatical is, of course, ripe with travel — and YouTubing.

“Oh God, yeah. I just came back from a good month in Brazil, in which I toured the whole country,” he said. “I went to the Amazon and stayed for 10 days, with a tribe, which was really amazing. Check my YouTube site, it’s ‘FC Amazon Diary.’ I just did a diary, but I did a film. It was really lovely, and it was an amazing experience. So I’ve been superbusy.”

So now that he’s back in New York, does he plan to take in Friday’s Calvin Klein show? “No, not necessarily,” he said, with a grin. “Not at all.”

Grinspan, who said he is “very close” with Costa, is also planning a more relaxed NYFW. “For the first time in my life, I have a team working with me, like a permanent team, so they’re doing some of the work for me, of going to the shows and all that,” the 24-year-old said, pausing to greet Vogue Arabia editor in chief Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz. “And of course I still have advertisers and friends who are doing shows, so I’m going to that. And some shows I want to see just for personal purpose — so the usual circuit. I’m excited to go to Calvin Klein, I think it’ll be interesting to see what he’s going to do.”

He’s not expecting to debrief the show with the former designer, however. “Probably not,” Grinspan said, as publicists were urging the dinner to be sat. “But I can’t speak to that.”