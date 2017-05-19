DUBAI — “Women in the Middle East have a lot of fun with accessories. We all love a fabulous hero item,” said Sasha Sarokin, buying and fashion director at The Modist, one of the most buzzed about new retail concepts from the region that launched in March.

The luxury shopping portal, pronounced mode-ist, is dedicated to women who wish to dress modestly. In just two short months, the retailer has created a new chapter that offers a fresh perspective on modest dressing. “I am a Modist woman and you may be, too. That’s the truth of it. Most of the time I can be a bit more demure,” Sarokin said.

The edit of brands includes everything from ready-to-wear to apparel and shoes. Sarokin said: “I haven’t approached the biggest of the big. I wanted to bring the new and exciting and the whimsical, fun and fabulous.”

Enter Malone Souliers, the footwear brand from creative director Mary Alice Malone and managing director Roy Luwolt. The Modist welcomed the duo in Dubai this week for a celebration in a warehouse space that was transformed into a beautiful salon where guests could try on and order the brands signature strappy flats with pointed toe, lace-up heels and cutaway mules from the fall collection.

While meeting guests ahead of the seated dinner, Malone commented that working with The Modist was a natural fit. “The shoes cover the body. That’s the intrigue in that. To highlight but also to cover. And that’s why high heels have the whole energy that they do. The whole push and pull of modesty works with shoes. Shoes are created for all women and whatever you want to do.”