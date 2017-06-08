“You’ve come to a good place,” advised an attendant. “People long to come up here.”

“Up here” was the director’s office of The Frick Collection, which threw its annual spring garden party on Wednesday night. Though most of the action took place where one might have guessed — the garden – the party permeated the entirety of the museum, including the upstairs portion, where a few couples ambled through, with not a care in the world.

Down the stairs and out the door, an elderly couple sat on a bench in the garden attempting to take a selfie. A live jazz band provided the soundtrack for the Fellows and Young Fellows, including Amory McAndrew, Yan Assoun, Polina Proshkina and budding socialite siblings Toby and Laurence Milstein, to catch up with their friends.

“I had a friend who went on a safari recently,” shared one woman to another as a waiter carrying bite-sized snacks tried to squeeze by. What is it with New Yorkers’ obsessions with safaris as of late?

Inside, echoes led the way to one room where a DJ was spinning beats. A woman with red curly hair danced freely to them until she realized she had an audience. Over the course of an hour, the room became a scene where an elderly couple showed off their ballroom dancing skills to Blackstreet’s “No Diggity.” It was as if they had been practicing all year.

None of this, however, is relevant to the real theme of the night, “The Triumph of Flora.” The event coincided with the opening of the Du Paquier exhibit, which overlooks the garden.

“We are featuring these wonderful porcelains from the 18th century and most of them are flowers and floral-themed,” explained Xavier Salomon, chief curator of The Frick. “So we’re trying to get that through in the party. The theme of the party is flowers. I think it’s fantastic. There’s so many people with flowery dresses.”

To Salomon’s point, most did come in floral attire, but if they didn’t, they made sure to incorporate it in some fashion. One woman creatively fastened a flower to her hair with a clip. It was a triumph indeed.

More from WWD.com:

Party Planning for the Instagram Age

Studio 54 Take Two: Ian Schrager Opens Public

Naeem Khan Draws Inspiration at New York Botanical Garden Conservatory Ball