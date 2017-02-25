SITTING PRETTY AND STAYING SILENT

The trend of showing up but not speaking continued building steam at New York Fashion Week. At Adam Selman, Terry Richardson got nappy when approached for an interview; over the weekend, public relations held a firm stone wall around Alexa Chung and Alicia Silverstone at Christian Siriano, and at Zac Posen, Naomi Watts and Susan Sarandon talked amongst themselves, while the p.r. graciously spoke on behalf of the duo to declare they were “only there as friends of Zac.” Then of course, there was Emily Ratajkowski, who suddenly turned quiet following her New York Times-Melania Trump Twitter squabble, after chatting freely throughout the week. Why so shy, ladies and gents?

BLOCKED BY BODYGUARDS

It’s unclear why Teyana Taylor, gamely chatting up any lingering reporter last season after her breakout at Yeezy, required four large bodyguards to escort her through the crowd at the Alexander Wang show. Or why fellow Wang attendee Brooklyn Beckham was shrouded by three handlers, who gruffly brushed off attempted interviews — try as little Beckham might to oblige. Gwyneth Paltrow sat at Calvin Klein with just one shaved-headed gentleman in tow, but he was effect nonetheless at blocking Gwynnie from the press. The only front-row sitter who actually warranted such protection? Tiffany Trump, who was accompanied by Secret Service at Taoray Wang, Philipp Plein and Dennis Basso.

TYPING AWAY

Celebrities pop up at various fashion week events for many reasons — money, promotion, genuine friendship — and this season, several of the VIPs SUV-ing around town were endorsing their fledgling literary careers. It was only a matter of time. “I’m writing a book right now,” singer Mario said at the Baja East party. “It’s called ‘Life in Exchange.’ The book is about balancing out your personal and spiritual space.” Other scribes-to-be include Zac Posen, who has a cookbook on the horizon. (The title? “Cooking With Zac.” Surprise!) Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker is taking a bigger step into the book realm. “I have a new imprint for Bogarth publishing books and children,” she said while sitting front row at Narciso Rodriguez. Word.

NOSTALGIC FOR THE GOOD OL’ DAYS OF R&B…

The obsession with throwback R&B music stretched beyond the runway soundtrack to the front rows and party scene this season, in a big way thanks to Philipp Plein. But first there was Mario — remember Mario? — out on the town at after parties for Public School and, later, Baja East. Plein’s show drew Fat Joe, Grandmaster Flash, Slick Rick, and a performance by Nas. And the week capped off with Lil’ Kim front row at Marc Jacobs, lending support to the man who once designed a T-shirt bearing her face. No matter what people say, Kim, you got it going on.

…AND NOSTALGIC FOR THE GOLDEN DAYS OF REALITY TV

“I only go to a few shows — I only go to my friends’ shows,” insisted Nicky Hilton Rothschild from the front row of Dennis Basso on Feb. 14. Sisters Nicky, 33, and Paris Hilton, 36, certainly must have a lot of fashion friends given their perennially pervasive presence at New York Fashion Week. But don’t expect these darlings of the Aughts to fade into middle-age obscurity.

“The first time I walked in a show I was, like, 14 years old,” explained Paris, who opened and closed for Christian Cowen’s fall offering on Feb. 9. “I not only come because I love fashion, I come for work and for inspiration for when I’m coming up with my new collections. So for work, yeah I’ll always go to fashion week.” We’ll always have Paris.

ALL IN THIS TOGETHER

While New York Fashion Week may have seen some designers get their claws out — Alexander Wang and Philipp Plein included — it brought out a more supportive spirit in others like Prabal Gurung. He was spotted sitting front row at Carolina Herrera — the morning after his own show and party — whom he called his “mentor” and “one of the instrumental, crucial people who changed the course of my business.”

A handful of other designers attended shows other than their own in the name of friendship and, of course, fashion. Diane von Furstenberg and Narciso Rodriguez both showed up to cheer on Raf Simons in his debut for Calvin Klein, and Simons returned the favor for Rodriguez four days later. The Belgian designer is likely sitting out the shows in Europe though: “I have to say I can’t wait to go on holiday,” he said with a smile. Until next time, then.

